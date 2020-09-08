Stars in the House Reunites Joe Iconis and Cast of Broadway's Be More Chill September 8

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the 2019 Broadway musical Be More Chill September 8. Watch the stream in the video above beginning at 9:30 PM ET (later than the usual 8 PM start time).

Guests include composer-lyricist Joe Iconis and cast members Will Roland, George Salazar, Jason Tam, Britton Smith, Tiffany Mann, Katlyn Carlson, Lauren Marcus, Gerard Canonico, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Troy Iwata, Talia Suskauer, Joel Waggoner, Stephanie Hsu, and Cameron Bond.

A 2015 world premiere of Be More Chill at Two River Theater in New Jersey led to a cast album, which took the internet by storm. An Off-Broadway premiere followed in 2018, quickly selling out and adding an extension to its run, followed by a Broadway production in 2019. A London staging opened at The Other Palace in February prior to the pandemic.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

