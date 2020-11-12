Stars in the House Reunites Legally Blonde: The Musical—The Search for Elle Woods Stars Lena Hall, Autumn Hurlbert, Emma Zaks, More November 12

toggle menu
toggle search form
Playbill Universe   Stars in the House Reunites Legally Blonde: The Musical—The Search for Elle Woods Stars Lena Hall, Autumn Hurlbert, Emma Zaks, More November 12
By Andrew Gans
Nov 12, 2020
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, looks back at MTV's 2008 reality casting series Legally Blonde: The Musical—The Search for Elle Woods November 12 at 8 PM ET.

Guests include Tony winner Lena Hall, Autumn Hurlbert, Emma Zaks, Natalie Lander, and Lauren Zakrin.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

READ: The Oral History of Legally Blonde: The Musical – The Search for Elle Woods


Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

Look Back at Legally Blonde on Broadway

Look Back at Legally Blonde on Broadway

14 PHOTOS
Laura Bell Bundy
Laura Bell Bundy Paul Kolnik
Laura Bell Bundy and Richard H. Blake
Laura Bell Bundy and Richard H. Blake Joan Marcus
Kate Shindle, Richard H. Blake, Laura Bell Bundy, Michael Rupert
Kate Shindle, Richard H. Blake, Laura Bell Bundy, Michael Rupert Joan Marcus
Laura Bell Bundy and cast
Laura Bell Bundy and cast Joan Marcus
Christian Borle, Laura Bell Bundy, Richard H. Blake
Christian Borle, Laura Bell Bundy, Richard H. Blake Joan Marcus
Laura Bell Bundy, Chico, and Christian Borle
Laura Bell Bundy, Chico, Christian Borle Joan Marcus
Laura Bell Bundy and cast
Laura Bell Bundy and cast Joan Marcus
Christian Borle
Christian Borle Paul Kolnik
Laura Bell Bundy and cast
Laura Bell Bundy and Cast Paul Kolnik
Laura Bell Bundy and Christian Borle
Laura Bell Bundy and Christian Borle Paul Kolnik
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.