Stars in the House Reunites Little House on the Prairie's Melissa Gilbert, Alison Arngrim, Dean Butler, More March 18

By Andrew Gans
Mar 18, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series, which launched March 16, 2020, benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, continues its anniversary week of programming March 18 at 8 PM ET with an evening celebrating the classic 1974–1983 TV show Little House on the Prairie.

Guests include Melissa Gilbert, Karen Grassle, Rachel Lindsay Greenbush, Sidney Greenbush, Matthew Labyorteaux, Alison Arngrim, and Dean Butler.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

“We can’t believe it has been a year! We continue to be overwhelmed by the generosity of our viewers, who send in donations from all over the world,” said Rudetsky and Wesley in a recent statement. “We thought that after the first few weeks, contributions would dwindle and the show would be more about bringing some joy and positivity during these dark times. But the fact that we have been able to do both—deliver fun and financial support—is beyond our wildest dreams. We are so grateful to our team behind the scenes, Dr. Jon LaPook, the thousands of guests, and millions of viewers, who have made Stars in the House the success that it is. We are looking forward to the day that Broadway reopens, but in the meantime, we will be here!”

New shows—streaming Tuesday through Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

