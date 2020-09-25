Stars in the House Reunites Original Broadway Cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee September 25

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites the original Broadway cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee September 25 at 8 PM ET.

Guests include Derrick Baskin, Deborah S. Craig, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tony winner Dan Fogler, Lisa Howard, Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger, Jose Llana, Jay Reiss, and Sarah Saltzberg.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is based on C-R-E-P-U-S-C-U-L-E, an original play by Rebecca Feldman and the comedy troupe The Farm. The Broadway musical has a score by William Finn with a book by Rachel Sheinkin. Spelling Bee earned six 2005 Tony nominations, including Best Score, Best Book, Best Direction, Best Featured Actor (Dan Fogler) and Featured Actress (Celia Keenan-Bolger) as well as a nomination for Best Musical. Fogler and book writer Sheinkin took home awards for their work.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.