Stars in the House Reunites Original Cast of Broadway's Avenue Q, Including Ann Harada, John Tartaglia, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, July 31

By Andrew Gans
Jul 31, 2020
 
The virtual reunion benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites the original cast of the 2004 Tony winner for Best Musical, Avenue Q, July 31. The hit musical officially opened on Broadway July 31, 2003.

Guests include Jennifer Barnhart, Tony nominee Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Jordan Gelber, Ann Harada, Rick Lyon, and Tony nominee John Tartaglia.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The stream will be available above beginning at 8 PM.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

The 2004 Tony Award winner for Best Musical Avenue Q ends its run on Broadway Sept. 13 at the John Golden Theatre. Playbill.com takes a look back at those who lent their hands to the puppet-plus-people show.

