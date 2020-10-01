Stars in the House Reunites Original Sweeney Todd Stars Len Cariou, Victor Garber, Sarah Rice, and Ken Jennings October 1

By Andrew Gans
Oct 01, 2020
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites original cast members from the 1979 Tony-winning Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler musical Sweeney Todd October 1 at 8 PM ET.

Guests include Tony winner Len Cariou, Tony nominee Victor Garber, Sarah Rice, and Ken Jennings.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

Photos: Look Back at the Original Production of Sweeney Todd on Broadway

Photos: Look Back at the Original Production of Sweeney Todd on Broadway

18 PHOTOS
Sweeney_Todd_Broadway_Production_Photos_1979_HR
Angela Lansbury and Len Cariou Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Sweeney_Todd_Broadway_Production_Photos_1979_HR
Angela Lansbury and Len Cariou Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Sweeney_Todd_Broadway_Production_Photos_1979_HR
Angela Lansbury and Len Cariou Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Sweeney_Todd_Broadway_Production_Photos_1979_HR
Joaquin Romaguera Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Sweeney_Todd_Broadway_Production_Photos_1979_HR
Angela Lansbury and Jack Eric Williams Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Sweeney_Todd_Broadway_Production_Photos_1979_HR
Sarah Rice, Victor Garber, Edmund Lyndeck, and Jack Eric Williams Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Sweeney_Todd_Broadway_Production_Photos_1979_HR
Len Cariou and Victor Garber Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Sweeney_Todd_Broadway_Production_Photos_1979_HR
Jack Eric Williams and Edmund Lyndeck Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Sweeney_Todd_Broadway_Production_Photos_1979_HR
Ken Jennings and Len Cariou Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Sweeney_Todd_Broadway_Production_Photos_1979_HR
Len Cariou, Victor Garber, and Angela Lansbury Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
