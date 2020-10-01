Stars in the House Reunites Original Sweeney Todd Stars Len Cariou, Victor Garber, Sarah Rice, and Ken Jennings October 1

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites original cast members from the 1979 Tony-winning Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler musical Sweeney Todd October 1 at 8 PM ET.

Guests include Tony winner Len Cariou, Tony nominee Victor Garber, Sarah Rice, and Ken Jennings.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

