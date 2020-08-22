Stars in the House Reunites Pippin Stars Andrea Martin, Matthew James Thomas, Rachel Bay Jones, More

Benefits and Galas   Stars in the House Reunites Pippin Stars Andrea Martin, Matthew James Thomas, Rachel Bay Jones, More
By Andrew Gans
Aug 22, 2020
 
The August 22 virtual reunion will benefit The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the 2013 Tony-winning revival of Pippin August 22.

Guests include co-stars Tony nominee Charlotte d'Amboise (A Chorus Line), Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen), Tony nominee Terrence Mann (Cats), Tony winner Andrea Martin (My Favorite Year), and Matthew James Thomas (Time and the Conways).

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The stream will be available above beginning at 8 PM.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

Revisit Pippin with Patina Miller, Rachel Bay Jones, and More in Pippin

Revisit Pippin with Patina Miller, Rachel Bay Jones, and More in Pippin

15 PHOTOS
in <i>Pippin</i>
Cast of Pippin Joan Marcus
Pippin_Terrence_Mann_Charlotte_DAmboise_2013_Broadway_HR
Pippin_Terrence_Mann_Charlotte_DAmboise_2013_Broadway_HR
Cast of <i>Pippin</i>
Cast of Pippin Joan Marcus
Patina Miller in <i>Pippin</i>
Patina Miller in Pippin Joan Marcus
Charlotte d&#39;Amboise and cast of <i>Pippin</i>
Charlotte d'Amboise and cast of Pippin Joan Marcus
in <i>Pippin</i>
Matthew James Thomas and cast of Pippin Joan Marcus
Matthew James Thomas in <i>Pippin</i>
Matthew James Thomas in Pippin Joan Marcus
in <i>Pippin</i>
Andrea Martin and Matthew James Thomas in Pippin Joan Marcus
in <i>Pippin</i>
Matthew James Thomas and cast of Pippin Joan Marcus
Patina Miller and Matthew James Thomas in <i>Pippin</i>
Patina Miller and Matthew James Thomas in Pippin Joan Marcus
