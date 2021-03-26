Stars in the House Reunites Ragtime's Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Judy Kaye, More March 26

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the 1998 Tony-nominated musical Ragtime March 26.

Guests include Tony winners Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Judy Kaye, Lynn Ahrens, and Stephen Flaherty as well as Peter Friedman, Mark Jacoby, and Steven Sutcliffe, who will be joined by a representative from the National Immigration Law Center.

Based on the classic American novel by E.L. Doctorow, Ragtime has a score by Ahrens and Flaherty (Once On This Island, Anastasia, Seussical) and a book by the late Terrence McNally (Master Class, Love! Valour! Compassion!).

The musical was nominated for 14 1998 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It took home four awards, including Best Book of a Musical (McNally), Best Original Score (Flaherty and Ahrens), Best Featured Actress in a Musical (McDonald), and Best Orchestrations (William David Brohn).

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

