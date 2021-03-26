Stars in the House Reunites Ragtime's Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Judy Kaye, More March 26

By Andrew Gans
Mar 26, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the 1998 Tony-nominated musical Ragtime March 26.

Guests include Tony winners Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Judy Kaye, Lynn Ahrens, and Stephen Flaherty as well as Peter Friedman, Mark Jacoby, and Steven Sutcliffe, who will be joined by a representative from the National Immigration Law Center.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Based on the classic American novel by E.L. Doctorow, Ragtime has a score by Ahrens and Flaherty (Once On This Island, Anastasia, Seussical) and a book by the late Terrence McNally (Master Class, Love! Valour! Compassion!).

The musical was nominated for 14 1998 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It took home four awards, including Best Book of a Musical (McNally), Best Original Score (Flaherty and Ahrens), Best Featured Actress in a Musical (McDonald), and Best Orchestrations (William David Brohn).

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

Look Back at the Original Production of Ragtime

Look Back at the Original Production of Ragtime

13 PHOTOS
Ragtime_Broadway_Production_Photos_1998_HR
Company Catherine Ashmore
Ragtime_Broadway_Production_Photos_1998_HR
Brian Stokes Mitchell Catherine Ashmore
Ragtime_Broadway_Production_Photos_1998_HR
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Audra McDonald Catherine Ashmore
Ragtime_Broadway_Production_Photos_1998_HR
Mark Jacoby Catherine Ashmore
Ragtime_Broadway_Production_Photos_1998_HR
Camille Saviola Catherine Ashmore
Ragtime_Broadway_Production_Photos_1998_HR
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell Catherine Ashmore
Ragtime_Broadway_Production_Photos_1998_HR
Lynette Perry and ensemble Catherine Ashmore
Ragtime_Broadway_Production_Photos_1998_HR
Judy Kaye Catherine Ashmore
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Company in <i>Ragtime</i>
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Company in Ragtime
Lea Michele in <i>Ragtime</i>
Lea Michele Catherine Ashmore
Share
