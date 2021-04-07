Stars in the House Reunites Rock of Ages' Constantine Maroulis, Kerry Butler, More April 7

By Andrew Gans
Apr 07, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites members of the cast of the Tony-nominated musical Rock of Ages April 7.

Guests include Constantine Maroulis, Kerry Butler, Adam Dannheisser, and Frankie Grande. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

READ: Kate Rockwell, Wesley Taylor, More Join All-Star Rock of Ages Concert

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

Rock of Ages on Broadway With Constantine Maroulis, Amy Spanger, and More

Rock of Ages on Broadway With Constantine Maroulis, Amy Spanger, and More

8 PHOTOS
Constantine Maroulis and cast of <i>Rock of Ages</i>
Constantine Maroulis and cast of Rock of Ages Joan Marcus
Amy Spanger and Constantine Maroulis in <i>Rock of Ages</i>
Amy Spanger and Constantine Maroulis in Rock of Ages Joan Marcus
in <i>Rock of Ages</i>
Constantine Maroulis in Rock of Ages Joan Marcus
Costantine Maroulis and Amy Spanger in <i>Rock of Ages</i>
Costantine Maroulis and Amy Spanger in Rock of Ages Joan Marcus
in <i>Rock of Ages</i>
James Carpinello and cast of Rock of Ages Joan Marcus
Cast of <i>Rock of Ages</i>
Cast of Rock of Ages Joan Marcus
in <i>Rock of Ages</i>
Amy Spanger in Rock of Ages Joan Marcus
Cast of <i>Rock of Ages</i>
Cast of Rock of Ages Joan Marcus
