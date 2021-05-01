Stars in the House Reunites Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella Cast, Including Santino Fontana and Laura Osnes, May 1

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Stars in the House Reunites Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella Cast, Including Santino Fontana and Laura Osnes, May 1
By Andrew Gans
May 01, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites cast members from the 2013 Tony-nominated revival of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella May 1.

Guests include Tony winners Santino Fontana and Harriet Harris, Tony nominees Laura Osnes and Ann Harada, Phumzile Sojola, and Peter Bartlett. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund, visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

PHOTO RECAP: Cinderella Opens on Broadway

PHOTO RECAP: Cinderella Opens on Broadway

A classic fairytale got a happy ending March 3, 2013, when Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein's Cinderella opened at the Broadway Theatre more than 50 years after it premiered on black-and-white television screens in 1957. The new staging stars Laura Osnes and Santino Fontana.

129 PHOTOS
The cast
The cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
The cast
The cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Phumzile Sojola
Phumzile Sojola Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Greg Hildreth
Greg Hildreth Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Greg Hildreth
Greg Hildreth Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Peter Bartlett
Peter Bartlett Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Peter Bartlett
Peter Bartlett Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ann Harada
Ann Harada Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ann Harada
Ann Harada Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Marla Mindelle
Marla Mindelle Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.