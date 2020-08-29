Stars in the House Reunites Side Show Stars Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley August 29

By Andrew Gans
Aug 29, 2020
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites the co-stars of the 1997 Tony-nominated Broadway musical Side Show August 29.

Guests include Tony winner Alice Ripley and Tony nominee Emily Skinner, who played, respectively, Violet and Daisy Hilton.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The stream will be available above beginning at 8 PM. (The Next to Normal reunion has been rescheduled for September 15.)

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

Production Photos: Side Show on Broadway (1997)

Production Photos: Side Show on Broadway (1997)

The Hilton Sisters, Daisy and Violet
The Hilton Sisters, Daisy and Violet
The Hilton Sisters, Daisy and Violet
Side Show marquee
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley in the 1997 Broadway musical <i>Side Show</i>
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley Joan Marcus
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley in the 1997 Broadway musical <i>Side Show</i>
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley Joan Marcus
Emily Skinner, Alice Ripley and Hugh Panaro in the 1997 Broadway musical <i>Side Show</i>
Emily Skinner, Alice Ripley and Hugh Panaro in the 1997 Broadway musical Side Show
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley in the original production of <i>Side Show</i>
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley in the 1997 Broadway musical <i>Side Show</i>
Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley Joan Marcus
