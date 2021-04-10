Stars in the House Reunites The Kids Are All Right's Annette Bening, Julianne Moore, Mark Ruffalo, More April 10

By Andrew Gans
Apr 10, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites cast members from the 2010 film The Kids Are All Right April 10.

Guests include Annette Bening, Julianne Moore, Mark Ruffalo, Mia Wasikowska, and Josh Hutcherson, who will discuss working on Lisa Cholodenko’s movie about what makes a family a family. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

Look Back at Julianne Moore in The Vertical Hour on Broadway

Look Back at Julianne Moore in The Vertical Hour on Broadway

7 PHOTOS
Bill Nighy and Andrew Scott
Bill Nighy and Andrew Scott Paul Kolnik
Dan Bittner and Julianne Moore
Dan Bittner and Julianne Moore Paul Kolnik
Julianne Moore and Bill Nighy
Julianne Moore and Bill Nighy Paul Kolnik
Bill Nighy and Julianne Moore
Bill Nighy and Julianne Moore Paul Kolnik
Bill Nighy
Bill Nighy Paul Kolnik
Andrew Scott
Andrew Scott Paul Kolnik
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore Paul Kolnik
