Stars in the House Reunites The Producers Stars Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick, Cady Huffman, More April 17

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites cast members from the 2001 Tony-winning musical The Producers April 17.

Guests include Tony-winning stars Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Cady Huffman, and Roger Bart, Tony nominee Brad Oscar, and Tony-winning director-choreographer Susan Stroman. The artists will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Broadway premiere of the Mel Brooks-Thomas Meehan musical with an evening of backstage stories and music. The stream will be available above beginning at 8 PM ET.

“The Producers was a phenomenon in its day, winning the most Tony Awards in history, and it remains one of the highlights of my career in the theatre,” Lane recently said. “So I look forward to seeing everyone again at this historic twenty year reunion and I’m sure we haven’t aged a bit.”

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.



(Updated April 17, 2021)