Stars in the House Spotlights 30 Rock With Tina Fey and Jane Krakowski

The live stream benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, spotlights the Emmy-winning 2006–2013 TV series 30 Rock July 15 at 8 PM ET.

Guests include series creator and star, Emmy winner Tina Fey (Mean Girls), and her co-star, Tony winner Jane Krakowski (Nine, Grand Hotel). The two will be joined by surprise guests to celebrate the July 16 one-night-only return of 30 Rock on NBC for the network's upfronts. Watch the stream above.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

