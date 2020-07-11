Stars in the House Spotlights Allegro Wolf Arts Center With Taylor Eliason

Proceeds from the live stream will benefit the Nebraska theatre company.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, spotlights Nebraska's Allegro Wolf Arts Center July 11 at 2 PM ET.

Watch the stream, hosted by Artistic Director Taylor Eliason, above. Donations during the event will benefit the Nebraska theatre.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as for various regional theatres impacted by the pandemic.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

