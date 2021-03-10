Stars in the House Spotlights Broadway for Racial Justice March 10 With Brandon Michael Nase, Cindy Tsai, Celia Keenan-Bolger

Laura Benanti hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefiting The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates Broadway for Racial Justice, which is fighting for racial justice and equity for BIPOC in the Broadway and theatrical community at-large, March 10 at 8 PM ET.

Tony winner Laura Benanti hosts the stream with guests Brandon Michael Nase (founder of BFRJ), Cindy Tsai, and Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

