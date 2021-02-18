Stars in the House Spotlights Bullets to Books Documentary February 18 With Andy Truschinski, Sean MacLaughlin, Jessie Mueller, More

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates Bullets to Books, Andy Truschinski and Sean MacLaughlin's documentary about Jok Abraham Thon and his mission to change the culture of gun violence in South Sudan.

Guests include Truschinski (The Heidi Chronicles), MacLaughlin (The Phantom of the Opera), project director Gail Prensky (The Judische Kulturbund Project), Tony winner Jessie Mueller (Waitress), musician Augie Haas (Aladdin), and designer Barbara Baekgaard, plus a pre-recorded interview by Thon with South Sudan radio DJ Lupai Samuel Kenyi.

Click here to watch the trailer for the documentary. To help the fundraising effort for a school in South Sudan, click here.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

