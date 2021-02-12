Stars in the House Spotlights Cancer Support Community February 12

Several daytime serials stars are part of today's stream of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, benefits the Cancer Support Community—dedicated to ensuring that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community—February 12 at 8 PM ET.

Guests include Cancer Support Community Chief Executive Officer Linda Bohannon and daytime serial actors Katherine Kelly Lang (The Bold and the Beautiful), Heather Tom (The Young and the Restless), and John McCook (The Bold and the Beautiful).

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. Click here for more information about the Cancer Support Community.

