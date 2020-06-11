Stars in the House Spotlights Change the Perception With Denise Lee, Thomas Collier, Devon Miller, More

The live stream benefits the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, spotlights the Dallas-based Change the Perception—with Denise Lee, Thomas Collier, Devon Miller, W. Jerome Stevenson, David Stewart, and Brandon White—June 11 at 2 PM. Watch the stream above.

Change the Perception is described as an inclusive group with a desire to eliminate false perceptions of our neighbors from different cultures, races, orientations, and/or social-economic statuses through civil and respectable conversation, fellowship, and activities.

Money raised during the stream will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the leading nonprofit legal organization fighting to protect voting rights and equality for all.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.

The 8 PM stream June 11 will welcome Aladdin Genies Juwan Crawley, Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart, Michael James Scott, and Trevor Dion Nicholas.

To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

