Stars in the House Spotlights Crazy Ex-Girlfriend With Rachel Bloom, Skylar Astin, Vincent Rodriguez III, Gabrielle Ruiz, More

The live stream benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites the cast of the Emmy-winning 2015–2019 TV series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend July 17 at 8 PM ET.

Guests include series creator and star Rachel Bloom, Skylar Astin (Spring Awakening), Donna Lynne Champlin (Sweeney Todd), Scott Michael Foster, Pete Gardner, David Hull (The Book of Mormon), Vella Lovell, Vincent Rodriguez III (Anything Goes), and Gabrielle Ruiz (If/Then). Watch the stream above.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

