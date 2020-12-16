Stars in the House Spotlights Estella Scrooge December 16 With Betsy Wolfe, Patrick Page, Carolee Carmello, More

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, spotlights the new virtual musical Estella Scrooge December 16 at 8 PM ET. Watch the stream above.

Scheduled guests include David Bryant, John Caird, Carolee Carmello, Clifton Duncan, Paul Gordon, Patrick Page, Lauren Patten, and Betsy Wolfe.

With a book by Caird (Les Misérables) and Gordon (Jane Eyre) and a score by Gordon, Estella Scrooge flips the script of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol by adding a modern sensibility and additional characters and storylines from Great Expectations, Little Dorritt, Bleak House, and more.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

