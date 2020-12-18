Stars in the House Spotlights Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief With Wayne Brady, Norm Lewis, Rachel York, More December 18

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Stars in the House Spotlights Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief With Wayne Brady, Norm Lewis, Rachel York, More December 18
By Andrew Gans
Dec 18, 2020
 
The evening also benefits the fund, which provides assistance during challenging times to individuals throughout Greater Orlando.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, spotlights and benefits Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief December 18 at 8 PM ET. Watch the stream above.

Scheduled guests include Wayne Brady, Andrea Canny, Norm Lewis, Justin Sargent, Wesley Taylor, Paul Vogt, and Rachel York. Donate here.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and a variety of regional venues impacted by the shutdown.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.