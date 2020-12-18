Stars in the House Spotlights Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief With Wayne Brady, Norm Lewis, Rachel York, More December 18

The evening also benefits the fund, which provides assistance during challenging times to individuals throughout Greater Orlando.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, spotlights and benefits Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief December 18 at 8 PM ET. Watch the stream above.

Scheduled guests include Wayne Brady, Andrea Canny, Norm Lewis, Justin Sargent, Wesley Taylor, Paul Vogt, and Rachel York. Donate here.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and a variety of regional venues impacted by the shutdown.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

