Stars in the House Spotlights Kansas' Music Theatre Wichita August 22

The daily series from Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, spotlights Kansas' Wichita Music Theatre during its matinee August 22.

Producing Artistic Director Wayne Bryan hosts the afternoon with guests Paula Leggett Chase, Vincent Corazza, Thomas W. Douglas, Kim Huber, Damon Kirsche, Brian J. Marcum, Karen Robu, and Thom Sesma.

The stream will be available above beginning at 2 PM.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org. To learn more about Wichita Music Theatre, click here.

