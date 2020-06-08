Stars in the House Spotlights Philadelphia Theatre Company With Paige Price, Kathleen Turner, More

The live stream benefits the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, spotlights the Philadelphia Theatre Company June 8 at 2 PM. Watch the stream above.

Producing Artistic Director Paige Price hosts the afternoon with guests including Oscar- and Tony-nominated actor Kathleen Turner, Tamara Anderson, Jen Childs, Scott Greer, Amanda Morton, Georgiana Summers, and Brian Anthony Wilson.

Money raised during the stream will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the leading nonprofit legal organization fighting to protect voting rights and equality for all.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.

Andréa Burns will host the June 8 at 8 PM stream with guests including Broadway Inspirational Voices founder Michael McElroy, Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, Telly Leung, and Tony nominee Norm Lewis.

To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.