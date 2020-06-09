Stars in the House Spotlights Redhouse Arts Center With Hunter Foster, Jennifer Cody, More

The live stream benefits the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, spotlights the Redhouse Arts Center in Syracuse, New York, June 9 at 2 PM. Watch the stream above.

Artistic Director and Tony nominee Hunter Foster (Little Shop of Horrors) hosts with guests including his wife and fellow performer Jennifer Cody (Urinetown), Mike DiSalvo (Twelve Angry Men), Robert Denzel Edwards (Waiting for the Host at the Redhouse), Yarissa Millan (Rent at the Redhouse), Marc Palmieri (Poor Fellas), and Temar Underwood (Ellie Can't Fail).

Money raised during the stream will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the leading nonprofit legal organization fighting to protect voting rights and equality for all.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

