Stars in the House Spotlights Texas' WaterTower Theatre August 15

The daily series from Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, spotlights the WaterTower Theatre in Addison, Texas, during its matinee August 15.

WaterTower Associate Producer Elizabeth Kensek and Producing Artistic Director Shane Peterman host the afternoon featuring guests Stephen Cole, Christine Cornish Smith, Larry Gatlin, Brian Gonzales, David Krane, Phyllis Cicero, and Doug Wright.

The stream will be available above beginning at 2 PM.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

