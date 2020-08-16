Stars in the House Streams Moments in the Woods Gala, Featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Todrick Hall, Mandy Gonzalez, More

The evening, directed by Michael Kushner, benefits the Hancock–French Woods Arts Alliance.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, streams the Moments in the Woods Gala, benefiting the Hancock-French Woods Arts Alliance, August 16. The Alliance awards college scholarships and emergency assistance to young adults who are committed to a career in the arts.

The gala, directed by Michael Kushner, is scheduled to feature Rudetsky and Wesley as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Todrick Hall, Jason Alexander, Marc Shaiman, Jason Robert Brown, Andréa Burns, Melissa Errico, Nya, Kathryn Allison, Eve Lindley, Ryan Silverman, Georgia Stitt & Family, Tiger Brown, Talia Suskauer, Fergie L. Philippe, Olivia dei Cicchi, Anthony Nunziata, Michael Kushner, Gabe Greenspan, William Bellamy, Doug Shapiro, Will Belamy, Justin Albinder, Josh Freilich, Ben Caplan, Tucker Murray, Victor Legra, Adrian Ruz, Mariana Goldlust, Kirrilee Berger, Paloma Aisenberg, Cameron Stefanski, Leveron Washington, Marcus Rojas, Elicia Silverstein, Danny Feldman, Alé Lopez, D. Steele Hamme, Sophie Smith-Brody, Leveron Washington, Devan Hibbard and more to be announced shortly. Moments in the Woods is produced by Kushner, Cameron Stefanski, Rose Robinson, Victor Legrá, and Brian Worsdale.

The stream will be available above beginning at 7 PM.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

