Stars in the House to Welcome Return of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Cast, Including Rachel Bloom, Skylar Astin, Gabrielle Ruiz, More, September 16

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, will celebrate its sixth-month anniversary by welcoming the return of the cast of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend September 16.

Guests will include series creator and star Rachel Bloom, Skylar Astin (Spring Awakening), Kat Burns, Donna Lynne Champlin (Sweeney Todd), Peter Gardner, David Hull (The Book of Mormon), Erick Lopez, Vella Lovell, Michael McMillian, Clark Moore, Burl Moseley, Esther Povitsky, Vincent Rodriguez III (Anything Goes), and Gabrielle Ruiz (If/Then). Watch above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Cast members from the hit series first joined Rudetsky and Wesley July 17.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

