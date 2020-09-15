Stars in the House to Welcome Return of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Cast, Including Rachel Bloom, Skylar Astin, Gabrielle Ruiz, More, September 16

By Andrew Gans
Sep 15, 2020
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, will celebrate its sixth-month anniversary by welcoming the return of the cast of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend September 16.

Guests will include series creator and star Rachel Bloom, Skylar Astin (Spring Awakening), Kat Burns, Donna Lynne Champlin (Sweeney Todd), Peter Gardner, David Hull (The Book of Mormon), Erick Lopez, Vella Lovell, Michael McMillian, Clark Moore, Burl Moseley, Esther Povitsky, Vincent Rodriguez III (Anything Goes), and Gabrielle Ruiz (If/Then). Watch above beginning at 8 PM ET.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Cast members from the hit series first joined Rudetsky and Wesley July 17.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

Broadway's Gabrielle Ruiz Takes Us Behind the Scenes at Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

16 PHOTOS
That moment you see your face on television... Look ma! I made it!
That moment you see your face on television... Look ma! I made it! Gabrielle Ruiz
"Where's Gabrielle?" "Oh, she's hanging out with The Pretzel again." The Pretzel is a landmark on the set of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend."
"Where's Gabrielle?" "Oh, she's hanging out with The Pretzel again.” The Pretzel is a landmark on the set of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” Gabrielle Ruiz
Driving around L.A. and I'm like, "Haaaaaaaay girl!" to myself. Everyone around me thinks I'm crazy and it's okay.
Driving around L.A. and I'm like, "Haaaaaaaay girl!" to myself. Everyone around me thinks I'm crazy and it's okay. Gabrielle Ruiz
My trailer!
My trailer! Gabrielle Ruiz
Ya'll- MY CHAIR HAS MY NAME ON IT!
Ya'll- MY CHAIR HAS MY NAME ON IT! Gabrielle Ruiz
Bollywood selfies in my trailer! "Shooting 'I'm So Good At Yoga' was not fun at all," said no one ever.
Bollywood selfies in my trailer! "Shooting 'I'm So Good At Yoga' was not fun at all," said no one ever. Gabrielle Ruiz
"Last Looks" moment with the amazing Tracy Anderson (makeup) and Roxanne Wightman (hair) in the cookie aisle for "Josh's Girlfriend is Really Cool!" episode.
"Last Looks" moment with the amazing Tracy Anderson (makeup) and Roxanne Wightman (hair) in the cookie aisle for "Josh's Girlfriend is Really Cool!" episode. Gabrielle Ruiz
Valencia can take up to 2.5 hours of prep! She don't play. I love this incredible makeup and hair team... Buuuuut I'm gonna need another ice coffee!
Valencia can take up to 2.5 hours of prep! She don't play. I love this incredible makeup and hair team... Buuuuut I'm gonna need another ice coffee! Gabrielle Ruiz
Vincent Rodriguez III and I getting our Broadway fix at the opening night show of Sound of Music at the Ahmanson Theatre!
Vincent Rodriguez III and I getting our Broadway fix at the opening night show of Sound of Music at the Ahmanson Theatre! Gabrielle Ruiz
Vella Lovell and I at Disneyland! The lady who took our photo said, "You two make a beautiful couple!" It was Gay Day at Disneyland, we excitingly said "Thank you!!"
Vella Lovell and I at Disneyland! The lady who took our photo said, "You two make a beautiful couple!" It was Gay Day at Disneyland, we excitingly said "Thank you!!" Gabrielle Ruiz
