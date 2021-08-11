Stars in the House Town Hall Event, Featuring Chita Rivera, Brenda Braxton, Kelli O'Hara, More, Sets New Date

By Andrew Gans
Aug 11, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefiting The Actors Fund presents its first in-person ticketed fundraiser.
Chita Rivera, Brenda Braxton, and Kelli O&#39;Hara
Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, will offer its first in-person ticketed fundraiser at The Town Hall in New York City. Originally scheduled for September 12, the evening will now be held October 25 at 8 PM.

Joining hosts Rudetsky and Wesley will be Tony winners Bebe Neuwirth, Chita Rivera, Kelli O’Hara, Laura Benanti, and Marc Shaiman plus Andy Karl, Anika Larsen, Brenda Braxton, Charlotte d’Amboise, Christine Pedi, Dana Delany, Linda Benanti, Liz Callaway, Orfeh, and Schele Williams as well as Dr. Jon LaPook. Additional performers will be announced.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The performance, which will be directed by Lisa Mordente, will also live stream on StarsintheHouse.com.

Ticket buyers who purchased tickets for the original date have the option to attend the new performance or receive a refund and will be contacted by Ticketmaster.

All attendees must be fully vaccinated. For ticket information, click here.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The series recently celebrated raising $1 million for The Actors Fund with its first in-person event for invited guests June 30 at Asylum NYC.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

Go Inside Stars in the House's $1 Million In-Person Live Show Celebration

Go Inside Stars in the House's $1 Million In-Person Live Show Celebration

20 PHOTOS
31_Stars in the House_Live Show_2021_James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky_HR_Credit Marc J Franklin.jpg
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Marc J. Franklin
32_Stars in the House_Live Show_2021_Seth Rudetsky_HR_Credit Marc J Franklin.jpg
Seth Rudetsky Marc J. Franklin
38_Stars in the House_Live Show_2021_Seth Rudetsky, Josh Bryant, Kristin Chenoweth, and James Wesley_HR_Credit Marc J Franklin.jpg
Seth Rudetsky, Josh Bryant, Kristin Chenoweth, and James Wesley Marc J. Franklin
49_Stars in the House_Live Show_2021_Brenda Braxton_HR_Credit Marc J Franklin.jpg
Brenda Braxton Marc J. Franklin
Patti Murin
Patti Murin Marc J. Franklin
60_Stars in the House_Live Show_2021_Brian Stokes Mitchell_HR_Credit Marc J Franklin.jpg
Brian Stokes Mitchell Marc J. Franklin
65_Stars in the House_Live Show_2021_Dr Jon LaPook_HR_Credit Marc J Franklin.jpg
Dr. Jon LaPook Marc J. Franklin
72_Stars in the House_Live Show_2021_Andrea Martin_HR_Credit Marc J Franklin.jpg
Andrea Martin Marc J. Franklin
77_Stars in the House_Live Show_2021_Andréa Burns_HR_Credit Marc J Franklin.jpg
Andréa Burns Marc J. Franklin
78_Stars in the House_Live Show_2021_Peter Flynn and Hudson Flynn_HR_Credit Marc J Franklin.jpg
Peter Flynn and Hudson Flynn Marc J. Franklin
