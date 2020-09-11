Stars in the House Welcome Mamma Mia!'s Louise Pitre, Karen Mason, Judy Kaye, and Tina Maddigan

By Andrew Gans
Sep 11, 2020
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites members of the original Broadway cast of the long-running international hit Mamma Mia!, which played on Broadway from October 2001 through September 2015.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Guests include Tony nominee Louise Pitre, Karen Mason, Tony winner Judy Kaye, and Tina Maddigan, who created the roles of Donna, Tanya, Rosie, and Sophie, respectively. The stream will be available beginning September 11 at 8 PM ET above.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

Mamma Mia! Production Photos

Mamma Mia! Production Photos

Mamma Mia! opened at the Winter Garden Theatre on Oct 18, 2001. Here are some photos from that production.

2 PHOTOS
Louise Pitre
Louise Pitre Joan Marcus
Karen Mason, Louise Pitre, and Judy Kaye
Karen Mason, Louise Pitre, and Judy Kaye Joan Marcus
