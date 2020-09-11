Stars in the House Welcome Mamma Mia!'s Louise Pitre, Karen Mason, Judy Kaye, and Tina Maddigan

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites members of the original Broadway cast of the long-running international hit Mamma Mia!, which played on Broadway from October 2001 through September 2015.

Guests include Tony nominee Louise Pitre, Karen Mason, Tony winner Judy Kaye, and Tina Maddigan, who created the roles of Donna, Tanya, Rosie, and Sophie, respectively. The stream will be available beginning September 11 at 8 PM ET above.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

