Stars in the House Welcomes All My Children's Susan Lucci, Norm Lewis, Christian Campbell, More February 4

By Andrew Gans
Feb 04, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents a game night with former stars of the ABC soap All My Children February 4.

Guests include Emmy winner Susan Lucci, Tony nominee Norm Lewis, Christian Campbell, Richard Roland, and Eric Woodall. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky


Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

Soap Stars Take Part in Final ABC Daytime Salutes Broadway Cares

The final ABC Daytime Salutes Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS was presented at Manhattan's Town Hall March 13. To date, the benefits have raised $1.6 million for the fundraising organization. Walt Willey and Bobbie Eakes hosted the evening. Read the Playbill.com story.

