Stars in the House Welcomes Andréa Burns, Darius de Haas, Santino Fontana, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer December 13

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley host the live streamed series.

Stars in the House—the live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley—hosts an evening benefiting Congregation Beit Simchat Torah December 13.

Broadway at CBST features Rudetsky, Andréa Burns, Darius de Haas, Tony winner Santino Fontana, and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer. Watch the stream above beginning at 7 PM ET.

Founded in 1973, Congregation Beit Simchat Torah, a spiritual community and a progressive voice within Judaism, welcomes gay men, lesbians, bisexuals, transgender, non-binary, queer, and straight individuals and families who share common values. CBST champions a Judaism that rejoices in diversity, denounces social injustice wherever it exists, and strives for human rights for all people.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Monday and Tuesday evenings at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

