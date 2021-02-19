Stars in the House Welcomes Andréa Burns February 19

By Andrew Gans
Feb 19, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents another game night February 19.

Guests include Andréa Burns (On Your Feet!, In the Heights) and friends. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

Celebrate the Stage Career of Andréa Burns

27 PHOTOS
Billy Porter, Andréa Burns, Jessica Molaskey, and Brooks Ashmanskas in <i>Songs for a New World</i>
Billy Porter, Andréa Burns, Jessica Molaskey, and Brooks Ashmanskas in Songs for a New World
Andréa Burns and Janet Dacal
Andréa Burns and Janet Dacal in In the Heights Joan Marcus
Andréa Burns in <i>In the Heights</i>
Andréa Burns in In the Heights Joan Marcus
Andréa Burns, Karen Olivo, Mandy Gonzalez, and Janet Dacal in <i>In the Heights</i>
Andréa Burns, Karen Olivo, Mandy Gonzalez, and Janet Dacal in In the Heights Joan Marcus
Andréa Burns, Robin de Jesús, Christopher Jackson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Karen Olivo, and cast
Andréa Burns, Robin de Jesús, Christopher Jackson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Karen Olivo, and cast of In the Heights Joan Marcus
Marcy Harriell, Andréa Burns, Mandy Gonzalez and Courtney Reed
Marcy Harriell, Andréa Burns, Mandy Gonzalez and Courtney Reed in In the Heights
Lara Teeter and Andrea Burns
Lara Teeter and Andrea Burns
Lara Teeter and Andrea Burns
Lara Teeter and Andrea Burns
Andrea Burns and Lara Teeter
Andrea Burns and Lara Teeter
Andréa Burns
Andréa Burns Rachel Philipson Photography
