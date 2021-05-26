Stars in the House Welcomes Andrea Martin, Caroline Rhea, and Jack Plotnick May 26

By Andrew Gans
May 26, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents a game night at Caroline Rhea's Los Angeles home May 26.

Joining Rudetsky, Wesley, and Rhea are Tony winner Andrea Martin (My Favorite Year, Pippin) and Jack Plotnick.

Seth, Andrea Martin and James
Seth, Andrea Martin and James

Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

Tony Winner Andrea Martin Honored with Sardi's Caricature

Tony Winner Andrea Martin Honored with Sardi's Caricature

Pippin star Andrea Martin was honored Aug 29 with the unveiling of a caricature to adorn the walls of the famed eatery Sardi's.

32 PHOTOS
Andrea Martin
Andrea Martin Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Andrea Martin
Andrea Martin Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Andrea Martin and Max Klimavicius
Andrea Martin and Max Klimavicius Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Andrea Martin, 2013
Andrea Martin Joepsh Marzullo/WENN
Andrea Martin and Max Klimavicius
Andrea Martin and Max Klimavicius Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Andrea Martin
Andrea Martin Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Andrea Martin
Andrea Martin Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Andrea Martin, 2013
Andrea Martin Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Andrea Martin and the Cast of <i>Pippin</i>
Andrea Martin and the Cast of Pippin Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Andrea Martin
Andrea Martin Joseph Marzullo/WENN
