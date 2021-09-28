Stars in the House Welcomes Andy Karl, Justin Guarini, Andy Mientus, F. Michael Haynie September 28

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

It's Game Night on Stars in the House—the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley—September 28 featuring actors who have played either Boq or Fiyero in the international hit musical Wicked.

On the Fiyero team are Tony nominee Andy Karl and Justin Guarini, who will compete opposite former Boqs Andy Mientus and F. Michael Haynie. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

READ: Stars in the House Town Hall Event, Featuring Chita Rivera, Brenda Braxton, Kelli O'Hara, More, Sets New Date

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Monday and Tuesday evenings at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman's hit musical Wicked reopened on Broadway September 14 and celebrates its 15th anniversary in London's West End September 28.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

