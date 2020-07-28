Stars in the House Welcomes Annette Bening, Alex Brightman, Kenny Leon, Rosie Perez to #SaveTheArts

The daily series from Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley celebrates the ongoing campaign July 28.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the #SavetheArts campaign July 28 at 8 PM ET.

Guests include Annette Bening (Being Julia, All My Sons), Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice), Tony winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun), Oscar winner Marlee Matlin (Children of a Lesser God), Rosie Perez (Fearless, Fish in the Dark), Randy Rainbow, Tony winner Marc Shaiman (Hairspray), and comic Sarah Silverman.

Catch the stream above.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

