Stars in the House Welcomes As the Curtain Rises Stars James Monroe Iglehart, Lesli Margherita, Alex Brightman, More

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents a game night with cast members from the Broadway Podcast Network virtual soap opera As the Curtain Rises February 25.

Guests include James Monroe Iglehart, Andrew Barth Feldman, Bonnie Milligan, Lesli Margherita, and Alex Brightman. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

