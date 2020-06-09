Stars in the House Welcomes Ashley Horne, Beverly Jenkins, and Bill Berloni

The live stream benefits the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes stage manager Beverly Jenkins (Hadestown), violinist Ashley Horne, and Broadway animal trainer Bill Berloni June 9 at 8 PM. Watch the stream above.

During the stream, Tony honoree Berloni will premiere a new music video from Duncan Sheik and Nell Benjamin's stage adaptation of Because of Winn Dixie.

Money raised during the stream will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the leading nonprofit legal organization fighting to protect voting rights and equality for all.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

