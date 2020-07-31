Stars in the House Welcomes Audra McDonald, Misty Copeland, Ben Stiller, More to #SaveTheArts August 1

The daily series from Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley celebrates the ongoing campaign.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the #SavetheArts campaign August 1.

Guests include six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald (Ragtime, Master Class, A Raisin in the Sun), American Ballet Theatre Principal Dancer Misty Copeland (On the Town), Justina Machado (One Day at a Time, In the Heights), Rosie Perez (Fish in the Dark, Fearless), and Ben Stiller (Meet the Parents, Zoolander).

Catch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

“At this crucial time in our nation’s history, we feel compelled to answer the call to action facing the arts industry,” says Rudetsky and Wesley. “We deeply admire the arts advocacy work of Theatre Communications Group and Americans for the Arts, and are honored to partner with them as we unite some of our favorite artists to help protect the community that gives so much to us all.”

“The arts and culture sector has faced devastating losses of $9.1 billion to date, according to Americans for the Arts’ research. While we were thankful that Congress made an initial investment of more than $300 million in stimulus relief funds to the arts back in the spring, it isn’t enough to keep many small- and medium-sized arts organizations afloat when their audiences can’t reach them. Nonprofit arts organizations are the lifeblood of our communities and it is critical that this sector be included in the next federal stimulus bill,” adds Robert L. Lynch, president and CEO of Americans for the Arts.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

