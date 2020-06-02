Stars in the House Welcomes Back Tony Winner Leslie Uggams

Benefits and Galas   Stars in the House Welcomes Back Tony Winner Leslie Uggams
By Andrew Gans
Jun 02, 2020
 
Proceeds from the June 2 stream will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes the return of Tony winner Leslie Uggams (Hallelujah, Baby!; King Hedley II; On Golden Pond; Jerry’s Girls) June 2 at 8 PM; watch above. Uggams also appeared on the afternoon stream June 1.

Money raised during the stream will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Since March 16, Stars in the House has promoted support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

See Tommy Tune and Leslie Uggams Honored at 2018 TADA! Gala

TADA! Youth Theatre saluted the stars of My One and Only and Hallelujah Baby! March 5.

Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Michael James Leslie Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Janine Nina Trevens and Rod Christensen Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Tada! staff and alumni Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cady Huffman Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Leslie Uggams Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Rod Christensen, Leslie Uggams, and Janine Nina Trevens Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Michael James Leslie and Leslie Uggams Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Michael McElroy and the Broadway Inspirational Voices Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Dee Hoty Joseph Marzullo/WENN
