Stars in the House Welcomes Back Tony Winner Leslie Uggams

Proceeds from the June 2 stream will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes the return of Tony winner Leslie Uggams (Hallelujah, Baby!; King Hedley II; On Golden Pond; Jerry’s Girls) June 2 at 8 PM; watch above. Uggams also appeared on the afternoon stream June 1.

Money raised during the stream will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Since March 16, Stars in the House has promoted support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

