Stars in the House Welcomes Beauty and the Beast Alums Terrence Mann, Susan Egan, Andréa Burns, and Kerry Butler

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Stars in the House Welcomes Beauty and the Beast Alums Terrence Mann, Susan Egan, Andréa Burns, and Kerry Butler
By Andrew Gans
Aug 25, 2020
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the 1994 Broadway musical Beauty and the Beast August 25.

Guests include Tony nominees Terrence Mann and Susan Egan, who originally starred in the title roles, as well as subsequent Belles Andréa Burns (In the Heights, On Your Feet!) and Tony nominee Kerry Butler (Hairspray, Beetlejuice).

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The stream will be available above beginning at 8 PM.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

Beauty and the Beast on Broadway

Beauty and the Beast on Broadway

Beauty and the Beast opened at The Palace Theatre on April 18, 1994.

27 PHOTOS
Susan Egan
Susan Egan Walt Disney Theatrical Productions
Meshach Taylor
Meshach Taylor Joan Marcus
Andrea McArdle
Andrea McArdle Joan Marcus
A scene from <i>Beauty and the Beast</i>
A scene from Beauty and the Beast Joan Marcus
Andrea McArdle and Steve Blanchard
Andrea McArdle and Steve Blanchard Joan Marcus
Patrick Page
Patrick Page Joan Marcus
Lee Roy Reams
Lee Roy Reams Joan Marcus
Sarah Litzsinger
Sarah Litzsinger Joan Marcus
A scene from <i>Beauty and the Beast</i>
A scene from Beauty and the Beast Joan Marcus
Marc Kudisch and Kenny Raskin
Marc Kudisch and Kenny Raskin Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.