Stars in the House Welcomes Beauty and the Beast Alums Terrence Mann, Susan Egan, Andréa Burns, and Kerry Butler

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the 1994 Broadway musical Beauty and the Beast August 25.

Guests include Tony nominees Terrence Mann and Susan Egan, who originally starred in the title roles, as well as subsequent Belles Andréa Burns (In the Heights, On Your Feet!) and Tony nominee Kerry Butler (Hairspray, Beetlejuice).

The stream will be available above beginning at 8 PM.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

