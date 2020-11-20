Stars in the House Welcomes Beetlejuice's Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Rob McClure, Leslie Kritzer, More November 20

By Andrew Gans
Nov 20, 2020
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites cast members of the 2019 Tony-nominated musical Beetlejuice November 20 at 8 PM ET.

Guests include Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Rob McClure, David Josefsberg, Will Blum, Leslie Kritzer, and Presley Ryan. (Brightman, Butler, McClure, Josefsberg, and Ryan previously guested on Stars in the House March 29.)

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

