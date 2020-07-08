Stars in the House Welcomes Bernadette Peters and Tom Viola July 8

Benefits and Galas   Stars in the House Welcomes Bernadette Peters and Tom Viola July 8
By Andrew Gans
Jul 08, 2020
 
The live stream benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes three-time Tony recipient Bernadette Peters and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Executive Director Tom Viola July 8 at 8 PM. Watch the stream above.

Bernadette Peters: A Special Concert, which was filmed in 2009 at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre, will stream July 10 at 8 PM ET to benefit Broadway Cares. The concert featuring the Broadway favorite will be available for viewing on Playbill as well as at BroadwayCares.org.

READ: Join Bernadette Peters and Michael Urie for Bernadette Peters: A Special Concert Watch Party

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

From Dot to Dolly: Celebrating the Stage Work of Bernadette Peters

From Dot to Dolly: Celebrating the Stage Work of Bernadette Peters

45 PHOTOS
Bernadette Peters and cast in <i>Dames at Sea</i> Off-Broadway, 1966
Joel Grey, Bernadette Peters, Betty Ann Grove and Jerry Dodge in <i>George M!</i>, 1968
Joel Grey, Bernadette Peters, Jerry Dodge and Betty Ann Grove in <i>George M!</i>, 1968
Bernadette Peters in <i>La Strada</i>
Bernadette Petere in <i>La Strada</i>
Jess Richards and Bernadette Peters in <i>On the Town</i>
Jess Richards and Bernadette Peters in <i>On the Town</i>
Jess Richards and Bernadette Peters <i>On the Town</i>
Robert Preston and Bernadette Peters in <i>Mack & Mabel</i>, 1974
Bernadette Peters and Christine Baranski in <i>Sally and Marsha</i>
