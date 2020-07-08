Stars in the House Welcomes Bernadette Peters and Tom Viola July 8

The live stream benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes three-time Tony recipient Bernadette Peters and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Executive Director Tom Viola July 8 at 8 PM. Watch the stream above.

Bernadette Peters: A Special Concert, which was filmed in 2009 at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre, will stream July 10 at 8 PM ET to benefit Broadway Cares. The concert featuring the Broadway favorite will be available for viewing on Playbill as well as at BroadwayCares.org.

READ: Join Bernadette Peters and Michael Urie for Bernadette Peters: A Special Concert Watch Party

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

