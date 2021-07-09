Stars in the House Welcomes Beth Leavel, Lilli Cooper, More July 9

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the recent reopening of the midtown cabaret Feinstein's/54 Below July 9.
Guests include several of the venue's headliners: Tony winner
Beth Leavel, Tony nominees Lilli Cooper and Lee Roy Reams, and Arielle Jacobs. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.
To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit
S tarsintheHouse.com/Donate.
Visit the Dog Park With
Tootsie's Lilli Cooper
For
Tootsie's Lilli Cooper, summer in New York provides her with the opportunity to relish all that Manhattan has to offer with her dog, Dublin.
“Summer in New York City for me is a balance between rosé outside and AC inside,” she says with a laugh. “It's hot and sweaty but I can't imagine living anywhere else. It's my favorite city in the world.”
“For some reason, summer just inspires you to want to see and do more things, to find all the little tricks and secrets of New York, to see all your friends. It just feels way more active. It makes you want to create beautiful things in this beautiful city.”
A born and raised New Yorker, Cooper has noticed a shift after moving to Harlem. “I grew up in Hell's Kitchen so I often refer to Times Square as my backyard because that's what it was for me,” she explains. But things are different in upper Manhattan. “It's so quiet. It's unbelievably quiet. I wake up to birds chirping and I'm like, 'Where am I? What is happening?' It's perfect because I can escape into [the park], which feels like the wilderness compared to what I'm used to, but I'm actually just like right around the corner from my house.”
When Cooper and her husband moved uptown, the couple also gained a new addition to their family. “We knew we wanted a dog. We wanted to rescue one, so we went to The Humane Society and there was this amazing, beautiful black cocker spaniel who was fully grown. It was love at first sight. He was the perfect match and he's been sleeping literally on our pillows next to us every night since then.”
Dublin is even with Cooper when she goes to work, in a way. “[On the set of Julie’s apartment], on the back of my couch, I have a bunch of photos of my family and they asked for a picture of my dog. So there's this huge photo of Dublin center stage on my apartment set. I like to think that he has made his debut Broadway debut in
Tootsie," she laughs.
Cooper gushes about her time at
Tootsie. “Part of me thinks that we're having more fun than the audience, and the audience is having a blast, because it's this group of comedians. I’m like ‘Wow, these are the funniest people I know!’ Easy seems like a bad word to describe your job but it's easy: The show is so fun to do!”
For Cooper, her role is also a bit meta-theatrical as the New York actor plays a New York actor. “I've learned a lot from [playing Julie] because going into the show, I felt like we were so weirdly similar. It's about this actor about to star in a Broadway show. Her career is about to take off, and this is sort of what I'm experiencing in my own career.”
“It was such a collaborative effort because the writers were willing to hear me and hear my voice and see Lilli's version of Julie and create it around that. I think [Julie] brings in some of the more truthful, serious underlying lines in the story. She has a jaded New Yorker in her but she also has this vibrant, passionate vigor in her. I think that's what makes her a well-rounded, multidimensional human.”
While Cooper has loved performing
Tootsie, doing the show in the summer has created an added bonus. “Summer on Broadway is a very different vibe, I think. The stage door feels like a post-show party! We go out to greet these awesome fans who just saw the show, and we get to bask in our mutual love of it!"
