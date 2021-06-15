Stars in the House Welcomes Bianca Marroquín and Gabriela Garcia June 15

By Andrew Gans
Jun 15, 2021
 
Brenda Braxton guest hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefiting The Actors Fund.

Tony nominee Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe's Cafe, Chicago) guest hosts Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, June 15.

Braxton welcomes Chicago and In the Heights stars Bianca Marroquín and Gabriela Garcia. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Brenda Braxton Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund, visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

Bianca Marroquín Celebrates Ten Years as Chicago's Roxie Hart

Bianca Marroquín Celebrates Ten Years as Chicago's Roxie Hart

Mexican stage and screen star Bianca Marroquín celebrated her ten-year anniversary in the acclaimed role of Chicago's merry murderess Roxie Hart. She returned to the Broadway production July 17. Read the Playbill.com story.

