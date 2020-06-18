Stars in the House Welcomes Black Theatre United Founders Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Brandon Victor Dixon, LaChanze, and Lillias White

The June 18 live stream benefits the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes five of the founders of Black Theatre United—Tony winners Brandon Victor Dixon, LaChanze, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Lillias White—June 18 at 8 PM. Watch the stream above.

Black Theatre United is a newly launched coalition of performers, directors, writers, technicians, producers, stage managers, and more to inspire industry-wide reform and to combat industry-wide systemic racism.

READ: Brian Stokes Mitchell, Audra McDonald, Billy Porter, More Form Black Theatre United Coalition

Money raised during the stream will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the leading nonprofit legal organization fighting to protect voting rights and equality for all.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

