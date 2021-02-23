Stars in the House Welcomes Blair Underwood, LeRoy McClain, and Jared Grimes February 23

Darius de Haas guest hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, continues its celebration of Black Theatre United—formed last year to help protect Black people, Black talent, and Black lives of all shapes and orientations in theatre and communities across the country—February 23 at 8 PM ET.

Darius de Haas (Shuffle Along…) hosts the evening spotlighting Black Male Excellence in the Arts. Guests include LeRoy McClain (Cymbeline), Jared Grimes (A Soldier's Play), and 2020 Tony nominee Blair Underwood (A Soldier's Play).

In honor of Black History month, Stars in the House is dedicating all Tuesday episodes to the collective.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to Black Theatre United, click here.