Stars in the House Welcomes Broadway Advocacy Coalition Founders Adrienne Warren and Amber Iman, More

The June 20 live stream benefits the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes Broadway Advocacy Coalition Founders Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) and Amber Iman (Hamilton)—both alums of the musical Shuffle Along...—as well as Executive Director Robb Nanus, June 20 at 8 PM. Watch the stream above.

The Broadway Advocacy Coalition works with advocates, students, artists, organizations, and communities to use the arts as an integral part of ending mass incarceration and the systems that perpetuate it.

READ: Black Lives Matter Resources 101

Money raised during the stream will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the leading nonprofit legal organization fighting to protect voting rights and equality for all.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

