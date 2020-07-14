Stars in the House Welcomes Broadway Record Breakers Alton Fitzgerald White, Marlene Danielle, and Donna Marie Asbury

By Andrew Gans
Jul 14, 2020
 
The live stream benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, spotlights Broadway record breakers July 14 at 8 PM ET.

Guests include Marlene Danielle, a Cats cast member for its entire 18-year Broadway run; Alton Fitzgerald White, who played 4,308 performances as Mufasa in The Lion King; and Donna Marie Asbury, the Guinness World Record holder for playing the same character, June, after 20 years in the cast of Chicago. Watch the stream above.

Marlène Danielle
Marlène Danielle Martha Swope

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

Donna Marie Asbury Takes Her Final Bow in Chicago After 20 Years

Donna Marie Asbury Takes Her Final Bow in Chicago After 20 Years

10 PHOTOS
Chicago_Broadway_Donna_Marie_Asbury_Final_Performance_2019_HR
NaTasha Yvette Williams and Donna Marie Asbury Jeremy Daniel
Chicago_Broadway_Donna_Marie_Asbury_Final_Performance_2019_HR
Ryan Silverman and Donna Marie Asbury Jeremy Daniel
Chicago_Broadway_Donna_Marie_Asbury_Final_Performance_2019_HR
Charlotte d'Amboise, Donna Marie Asbury, and Amra-Faye Wright Jeremy Daniel
Chicago_Broadway_Donna_Marie_Asbury_Final_Performance_2019_HR
Charlotte d'Amboise, Donna Marie Asbury, and Amra-Faye Wright Jeremy Daniel
Chicago_Broadway_Donna_Marie_Asbury_Final_Performance_2019_HR
Donna Marie Asbury and cast of Chicago Jeremy Daniel
Chicago_Broadway_Donna_Marie_Asbury_Final_Performance_2019_HR
Donna Marie Asbury, Barry Weissler, Fran Weissler, Amra-Faye Wright, and NaTasha Yvette Williams Jeremy Daniel
Chicago_Broadway_Donna_Marie_Asbury_Final_Performance_2019_HR
Donna Marie Asbury, Barry Weissler, Fran Weissler, and cast of Chicago Jeremy Daniel
Chicago_Broadway_Donna_Marie_Asbury_Final_Performance_2019_HR
Donna Marie Asbury Jeremy Daniel
Chicago_Broadway_Donna_Marie_Asbury_Final_Performance_2019_HR
Donna Marie Asbury and Barry Weissler Jeremy Daniel
Chicago_Broadway_Donna_Marie_Asbury_Final_Performance_2019_HR
Donna Marie Asbury, Barry Weissler, and cast of Chicago Jeremy Daniel
