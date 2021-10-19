Stars in the House Welcomes Casts of Fame and Glee October 19

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House—the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley—presents a game night with cast members from the TV series Glee and Fame October 19.

Guests include Glee stars Vanessa Lengies (Sugar Motta), Kevin McHale (Artie Abrams), Becca Tobin (Kitty Wilde), and Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen-Chang) along with Fame actors Loretta Chandler (Dusty Tyler), Lee Curreri (Bruno Martelli), Carol Mayo Jenkins (Elizabeth Sherwood), and Valerie Landsburg (Doris). Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Monday and Tuesday evenings at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

